Actor Muzi Mthabela earns Bible teaching certificate

Muzi Mthabela is beaming with pride after graduating from Bible school.
The actor recently took to his Instagram timeline revealing he had obtained a higher certificate in biblical teaching from Mukhanyo Theological College after a one-year programme.
“Not mine, but your will be done O Lord, Yahweh. Thank you Mukhanyo Theological College, [thank you] to all my lecturers. My fellow brothers and sisters in class. Above all: Thank you my Doof Doof. Mkami. MyDooLooLoo,” he captioned the post.
According to the institution’s website, the qualification is designed as a foundation for church leaders and Bible teachers.
Beyond the spotlight of show business, Muzi has been evangelising.
