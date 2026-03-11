Actor Muzi Mthabela earns Bible teaching certificate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Muzi Mthabela is beaming with pride after graduating from Bible school.

The actor recently took to his Instagram timeline revealing he had obtained a higher certificate in biblical teaching from Mukhanyo Theological College after a one-year programme.

“Not mine, but your will be done O Lord, Yahweh. Thank you Mukhanyo Theological College, [thank you] to all my lecturers. My fellow brothers and sisters in class. Above all: Thank you my Doof Doof. Mkami. MyDooLooLoo,” he captioned the post.

According to the institution’s website, the qualification is designed as a foundation for church leaders and Bible teachers.

Beyond the spotlight of show business, Muzi has been evangelising.