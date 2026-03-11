Actress Luyanda Zwane speaks out about on-set bullying

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Luyanda Zwane has broken her silence on the bullying and intimidation she has endured in the entertainment industry.

The actress took to her Instagram stories recently to share a harrowing experience on set in which a female commissioning editor threatened that she would never work again if she spoke up about working conditions.

“I was once asked by a female commissioning editor if I wanted to be an activist or an actor, simply because I was fighting for my rights as an actor on a set. She further threatened that I‘d never work again and would be cancelled in the industry if I continued to fight for myself ... and she speaks about women empowerment every day on social media ... ” she said.

Luyanda went on to express how she was disheartened that it was older women in the industry who had suppressed her.

“Young women go through so much bullying in this industry and they silence us by saying, “you’ll never work again”. Well, let me speak for myself! I’ve been cornered and bullied by older women who are in ‘power’ and they expect me to shake and shrink myself.

“Where I come from? You face Goliath, you don’t shiver and shake in fear. A person’s future is determined by God, not a mere mortal human being.”