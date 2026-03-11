Rachel Kolisi defends decision to keep Kolisi surname after divorce from Siya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rachel Kolisi, ex-wife of Siya Kolisi, has shed light about why she’s keeping the surname of the Springbok rugby captain after their divorce.

While Rachel has been candidly sharing her recovery journey, she has been criticised on social media regarding her upcoming documentary Falling Forward. Some say she is using the separation from Siya to boost her career, despite the official website stating the film is not about her divorce.

During a recent interview, Rachel revealed she had no intention of changing her last name for the sake of the children they share together. “My children share the same surname as me, and travelling with my children, because they are brown, is already a big challenge. Sometimes I get stopped at gates and people want to double-check certain things, so it would be a really big challenge for me, so I’m keeping my surname.

“It’s also just the amount of times I’ve been asked ‘are those your kids’, and I’m just, like, ‘yes they are my kids’, and so if I change my surname it’s going to be just as challenging.”

Siya and Rachel have two biological children, and adopted Liyema and Liphelo, Siya’s younger siblings, after their mother died.

While they navigate co-parenting and their new life, Rachel said she wanted the public to also refrain from constantly associating her with Siya’s brand.

“I actually want to move past this narrative. I want to move past this story. People have pinned me to who I was married to, and who I was divorced from. I have so much more to offer than that season in my life. There’s a new conversation, there’s a new season, so let’s move on.”

While Siya might have moved on and found a new partner, Rachel said she is content being single. “I’m good by myself. I don’t think I’ve ever been better by myself. Why is it considered moving on only when you are with someone else? Why is your value only attached when you’re with someone else?”