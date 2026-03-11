Rappers Da L.E.S and Maggz venture into podcasting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rappers Da L.E.S and Maggz have joined the long list of celebrities venturing into podcasting.

The two stars launched the first episode on Tuesday, saying they created the platform to discuss topics including current affairs, sport and music.

“A lot of people don’t know we are highly opinionated individuals. Obviously we don’t put it on socials. We decided to start a pod’, share our opinions and maybe people will like what we have to say,” Maggz said.

“It’s going to be a fun show. We’ll be doing all kinds of topics.”

Da L.E.S, who suffered a stroke on his birthday on July 26 2024 and woke up a month later, has been sharing his recovery journey. He said he was working on picking up the pieces after the incident.

“I’ve been gone. I’m glad I’m here. I had a stroke. I’m glad to be alive. Life has changed quite a lot. What’s most important is I’m here on Earth,” he said.

“What happened to me was scary. I was out for about a month. All I can do is work towards getting better. I do rehab and I do my exercises.”

TimesLIVE