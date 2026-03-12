Actor Sobantu Nqayi welcomes first child with wife Amron

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sobantu Nqayi and his wife Amron are celebrating the arrival of their son.

Congratulations are in order for Sobantu Nqayi and his wife Amron after they welcomed their first child together.

In a joint Instagram post, the actor and his partner announced their son River Langa Nqayi was born on March 4.

“Three weeks earlier than expected, but clearly he was ready to meet us. The moment we saw him, it was love at first sight. Thank you, Jesus, for a safe delivery and for blessing us with our beautiful, tall, healthy baby boy.

“A big thank you to Dr Amaal Schroeder & the Vincent Pallotti team for taking such amazing care of us. Our hearts are full as we step into this new chapter — officially mom and dad.”

Sobantu and his partner, who tied the knot in November 2023 first announced the pregnancy in November 2025.