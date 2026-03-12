Anele Mgudlwa and Alphi to host Safta19

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anele Mgudlwa, née Mdoda, and Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi have been announced as the hosts of the 19th annual South African Film and Television Awards.

The duo is set to lead the main awards show, which will be simulcast on SABC2 and Mzansi Magic on March 14.

“I wonder how I’m going to get through links and fan out at all the nominees at the same time. God be with us all,” Anele wrote in anticipation of the show.

Alphi also excitedly shared the news with his followers.

Kat Sinivasan and Pamela Mtanga will host the red carpet.