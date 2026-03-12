Dlala Regal’s ‘Buss Down Samantha’ takes TikTok by storm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dlala Regal is celebrating the growing success of his latest single Buss Down Samantha, featuring Mluusician, Stayela, and Leehleza.

The track has been gaining strong traction across streaming platforms while simultaneously trending on TikTok, solidifying its place among the latest fan-favourite amapiano anthems.

“This is one unique song. It’s one of those special songs that can change someone’s mood from zero to 110%,” he said.

Hailing from Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, a township known for its vibrant music culture, Dlala Regal says his upbringing played a major role in shaping his passion for music.

“It made me believe in myself more and realise that through hard work anything is possible. It showed me that coming out of the township through music is possible, and I must keep going no matter how hard it gets.”

Fans first discovered Dlala Regal through early tracks such as Dlala Captain, Mpolaye and Umshini, songs that helped establish his name in the underground amapiano scene.

As his career continues to grow, the artist hopes listeners take away an important message from his journey.

“I want people to see the spirit of never giving up — the passion, the drive, the consistency. And most importantly, never being afraid of standing out and being unique.”