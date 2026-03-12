‘I’ve lost my passion for it’: Arno Greeff quits TV, film after 12 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor Arno Greeff has announced he’s quitting long-form film and TV acting to focus on family and explore new passions.

In a candid Instagram post, the Blood & Water star shared his decision, citing loss of passion for the art after 12 years.

“It’s something I have been thinking about for the past two to three years, and a lot has happened over the past few weeks that has solidified my decision to move on into a new era,” he said.

“A lot of it is just about priorities; it’s not a priority anymore. I don’t want to be away from home and away from my family anymore, and over the past few years, I’ve lost my passion for it. I’m fortunate that I’ve had an amazing career. The past 12 years have been filled with phenomenal success and surprises, achieving things I never thought would be possible. It’s time to move on.”

He’ll still be pursuing entertainment as a presenter and featuring on commercials.

“It’s the worst time ever to be in the TV and film industry. It’s tough to see everything that’s been going on, which nudged me towards moving on.”

Arno hinted at a previous career aspiration as his next venture, which he would share in the next coming weeks.

“If you’ve known me for some time, then you know I like challenges; I like learning new things. I like to know more about life, and this has given me an opportunity to know more.”