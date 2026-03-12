WATCH | A glimpse into Nunurai Mudarikwa’s baby shower

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Weeks after announcing her pregnancy by unveiling her baby bump, The Mommy Club star Nunurai Mudarikwa has given her fans a glimpse into her baby shower.

Taking to Instagram, Nunurai took to her timeline to share images from event which took place in November.

The purple-and-white themed party was an elegant affair filled with soft and spring-inspired details featuring floral and butterfly arrangements.

This is Nunurai’s second child. She has opened up about her struggles with fibroids and how they affected both her pregnancies.

“With my first pregnancy, I had a lot of fibroid issues. I still have them, so I still feel the pain from time to time, especially in the pelvic area,” she said.

“I remember with my first pregnancy, I was always in the emergency room because of the fibroids and the pain. I could write reviews of all the hospitals in my area.”