‘This is your home now’: Fantastic SA joins Inkabi Records

Fantastic SA has signed to Big Zulu’s record label, Inkabi Records.

The afro-pop sensation joins the record label’s star-studded roster including Lwah Ndlunkulu, Xowla, Siya Ntuli and Starr Healer.

To mark this venture, Fantastic SA released his debug single Umhlabalaba featuring Big Zulu and Olefied Khetha.

“Joining the Inkabi Records family feels like coming home. Working with Big Zulu and Olefied Khetha on Umhlabalaba has been an incredible journey. I learned so much from their artistry and energy.”

The song’s narrative centres on the intimacy and privacy of love.

“This song is special because it speaks to the heart. It’s about that one person you hold close in a world that often feels crowded. I’m thankful for the belief Nkabi Records has in me and I can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve been cooking.”

Big Zulu expressed his excitement about the new addition to his record label.

“At Inkabi Records we don’t just look for talent; we look for family. Fantastic SA brings fire and depth to this label that we’ve been needing. Umhlabalaba is just a glimpse of what he is capable of. We welcome him with open arms and remind him that this is your home now — Nkabi Records family stands with you.”