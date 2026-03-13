Garth Brown drops new single ‘Endaweni’ ahead of EP launch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Singer Garth Brown has released his new single Endaweni as he gears up to launch his debut EP.

The song is a powerful isiZulu release blending spiritual depth with contemporary Afrohouse textures.

“Being an artist requires a level of vulnerability that can be both beautiful and terrifying,” Garth said.

“People may remember my voice from the success of Inhliziyo Yam, but this EP is the first time I’m sharing a full body of work that truly reflects my own story and spiritual journey.

“For years I stood behind the scenes, working on the corporate side of the music industry while quietly carrying these songs inside me. Endaweni is the beginning of me opening that door and allowing people to experience the most honest and personal side of who I am.”

Hailing from Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, Garth has been the architect of some of South Africa’s biggest music campaigns and has engineered a stunning solo comeback. He has quietly shaped the soundscapes of both local and global music. While we were dancing to his voice in 2012, he was building an unparalleled reputation behind the scenes as one of the sharpest A&R and marketing minds in the business.

His fingerprints are on some of the most significant projects in recent South African music history. He was the driving force behind the award-winning Inkabi Zezwe project, uniting giants Big Zulu and Sjava. He developed strategies for greats like Mango Groove, Kmat, the late Zahara and duo Locnville, and played a key role in reshaping Warner Music Africa.

His influence extends to the judging panel at the BET Awards and the Sama committee. He’s also contributed to two of the most Shazamed songs in the world: Tones and I’s Dance Monkey and CKay’s Love Nwantiti.

“This isn’t just a comeback story; it’s a full-circle moment. The music industry is quite brutal and harsh and can be spirit-shattering, but it’s an honour to be a musician because your job is to make sure people enjoy themselves — to make people forget about their troubles.”