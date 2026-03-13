‘Karma never forgets’: Happy Simelane celebrates arrest of Mel and Peet Viljoen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Happy Simelane is feeling vindicated after Mel Viljoen and her husband Peet, the stars of The Real Housewives of Pretoria, were recently arrested in Florida in the US for allegedly stealing groceries worth $5,300 (R89,000).

Five years ago, Carte Blanche exposed the questionable dealings of the Tammy Taylor franchise in South Africa, founded by the Viljoens. Happy was among the victims who lost money after buying a franchise at Menlyn Mall, Pretoria, for R2.8m cash.

The Mommy Club reality TV star was promised that she would make between R300,000 and R500,000 monthly showing her financials which were of a different company, but she was later served with a R152,000 letter of demand for rent despite never receiving the keys to the store.

Happy went on to take legal action against the couple and the matter went on to unfold as entertainment on The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa where Mel said Happy “sued herself” in the matter and later moved to the US.

Reacting to the news of their arrest, Happy took to her timeline dancing and expressing glee that the couple was now behind bars.

“For many of us, this is not just news it is pain, loss and broken trust. Millions were taken from hardworking South Africans. But one thing about life: karma never forgets an address. May justice be served for every victim,” she wrote.

