Ladysmith Black Mambazo blend iconic harmonies on new album

Ladysmith Black Mambazo have released their latest album One Voice One World, featuring musicians Dr Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza.

Their latest project blends their iconic isicathamiya harmonies with contemporary sounds that they first hinted at when they released the first single from the project, You Make Me Happy, which topped radio charts.

“The inspiration behind bringing these styles together was to celebrate the universality of music as a language that transcends borders, encouraging cultural dialogue and mutual respect,” said Sibongiseni Shabalala, the son of the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala.

“One Voice One World reflects Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s ongoing commitment to artistic excellence and cultural exchange. It serves as a platform where voices from various backgrounds merge harmoniously, reinforcing the message of unity in diversity.”

The album’s release follows the commemoration of the life and legacy of the founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, on February 11.

“Dr Shabalala was a visionary who brought the rich tradition of isicathamiya into the global spotlight. His dedication elevated South African music and culture, making them accessible and celebrated worldwide. Through his work, isicathamiya transitioned from a local choral style characterised by soft, harmonious steps and voices, to a powerful cultural symbol that conveys stories, struggles and aspirations unique to South Africa.

“We continually nurture young talent and educate audiences about the roots and significance of our music. Additionally, we embrace innovation without compromising authenticity, ensuring that our cultural heritage thrives across generations.”

The iconic group is on tour in the US, flying the South African flag high and continuing the legacy of Joseph Shabalala.

“Over the years, our sound has evolved by embracing new influences and adapting to changing musical landscapes, yet it remains deeply rooted in the traditional techniques and spiritual essence that Dr Shabalala instilled in us.”