Melany Viljoen claims ‘survival mode’ after arrest in US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mug shots of 'The Real Housewives of Pretoria' star Melany ‘Mel’ Viljoen and her husband Petrus ‘Peet’ Viljoen after their arrest in Florida, US.

The Real Housewives of Pretoria Melany “Mel” Viljoen and her husband Petrus “Peet” Viljoen have been arrested for allegedly stealing from Publix Super Market in Boca Raton, Florida, US.

The couple allegedly stole more than $5,300 (R87,000) worth of groceries using a “ticket-switching” scheme, scanning cheap seasoning packets while bagging expensive goods.

According to 12News, investigators reported that from August 2025 to March this year, the couple conducted 52 transactions via the scheme.

Surveillance video and transaction data documented 392 items that were not scanned, with 369 confirmed on CCTV footage. The couple allegedly returned to the store repeatedly, even after the investigation began.

Peet reportedly distracted the employees while Mel carried out the thefts at the self-checkout. Stolen items include water, wine, cooldrinks and toilet paper.

“This review showed the same two suspects failing to scan numerous assorted items in their transactions,” read the police report. “Both suspects actively engaged in the fraudulent activity together. Across all 52 transactions the suspects failed to scan 392 assorted items.”

Despite this, Mel reportedly maintains that she acted alone in the crime.

“She stated she was stealing because she was in ‘survival mode’ and has not worked since coming to the US due to not having a visa.”