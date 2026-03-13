Shimza denies getting government tenders and using Ozempic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shimza has finally addressed speculations about his career and personal life.

While the DJ enjoys a successful career locally and internationally, he often finds himself at the top of the trends lists for the most controversial reasons.

During a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Shimza, who is dating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Athi Geleba, said despite his partner being “close to power”, he has never benefitted from the association or received a tender from the government because of it.

“Can you just tell me which tender? I work for my money. Government does events every day, and they have other artists that they book. They have service providers that they book, and I’m not in that,” he said.

“Imagine me doing those funny things with my women’s job. She’d be out of a job, and I’d have to look after her. I don’t have to; I’m not a starving artist. I’m not that type of guy that does shady things. I’ve never been that guy.”

I stopped eating burgers and stuff and cut the sugar. I don’t drink any sugar now; I always drink water, that’s all I drink. And I’ve been off the sodas for two and a half years now because I don’t drink alcohol. Maybe that’s why I shed a lot of weight — DJ Shimza

Shimza has also shot up trends lists for his rapid weight loss in a short space of time, which fuelled rumours that he was using Ozempic.

Responding to those accusations, he attributed the weight loss to his dedication to exercise amid his work travels, his diet change and using a fat burner supplement called Ripped Freak.

“When I was doing those 400 flights last year, somehow what got me to lock in was the amount of running I was doing. I would get to a hotel in the mornings as tired as I am, take an hour jog and then rest, then go to the show.”

“I cut a lot of the sh*t I was eating on the road. I stopped eating burgers and stuff and cut the sugar. I don’t drink any sugar now; I always drink water, that’s all I drink. And I’ve been off the sodas for two and a half years now because I don’t drink alcohol. Maybe that’s why I shed a lot of weight.”

Shimza said while he runs 5km a day to maintain his weight loss, he is indifferent about the use of Ozempic.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with people using Ozempic. Now you want people to lose weight the way you want to lose weight?”