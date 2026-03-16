Gogo Skhotheni embraces ‘rainbow mom’ status after loss

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Congratulations are in order for Tumi “Gogo Skhotheni” Motsoeneng after she unveiled her baby bump in a stunning pregnancy photoshoot.

Skhotheni, who has a five-year-old daughter, Liyana, with her former partner, lost her second child, Monde Jr Shange, who died after nearly two weeks in ICU in September 2024.

The former sangoma, turned DJ, exclusively told TshisaLIVE that she now considers herself a rainbow mom.

“I feel happy and emotional. It’s unbelievable that God did it again, and with a boy. I realised, my son is back. I’m too excited. I’m getting support from people around me, my family and friends. To them it’s as if this is their baby and I was just a carrier. Everyone is there. Even strangers want to send gifts,” she said.

“God has been my comfort. It has not been easy, especially during this pregnancy; it made it worse. I did enjoy this pregnancy, but it was a bit scary when thinking about my past experience and what I went through. God has always been there in my pregnancy. I think I am a living testimony. God came through in a different way.”

Though evasive about disclosing who the father of her baby is, Skhotheni said he is a handsome man who works long hours and comes back home in the wee hours of the morning — alluding to them being in the same industry.

“This baby was planned. It was not a matter of me waking up pregnant. We spoke about it and decided to get pregnant. Baby daddy is doing a good job towards me and the baby.”

Speaking of how different this third pregnancy has been for her, Skhotheni gave him props for the support he’s shown throughout the pregnancy.

“There’s a big difference. My partner has been there from day one; I didn’t see his moods... I don’t care how people know him to be, but that guy showed up. He understood my past, and when I was emotional, he would be there. From bathing me to giving me a massage daily, even when he comes back from work in the am, I’d just wake up to him massaging my feet.”

She has employed two helpers to assist her during this period — one to help with the errands and cleanings of the house, and the other to focus solely on the baby.

She plans to return to work in May.

“I’ve been working throughout my pregnancy; it’s just that people did not notice. Some were noticing, but my tummy was too small. This is the smallest tummy I’ve ever had.”