Siv Ngesi ‘hungry for power’ as he expands burger joint with Cape Town launch

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After the launch of Zuney in Johannesburg, Siv Ngesi has taken the burger joint to new heights, launching another franchise in Cape Town at the weekend.

The event, attended by notable figures including Mmusi Maimane, Brian Habana and Mark Lottering, marked a significant journey in Siv’s career.

“I’m all about excellence, challenging myself, building an empire and getting the best product out there as much as possible,” Siv told TshisaLIVE.

“I want to be able to bring my brand to the brand that’s already doing the things. There’s only so much I can do because the burger is the superstar; it is the lead. Hopefully my brand can help realise that there is this brand. Johannesburg has had long lines because people are loving it. I look forward to opening more and doing more with Zuney.”

Being an equity partner in the business, Siv has added Zuney to his growing list of business ventures, which include a tech company, a gym, a production company, and a sanitary pad manufacturing company.

“One day we’ll look back and see the rewards of our hard work. I love being a part of things that become successful. I’m hungry for power. I want to have the power to influence people’s decisions.

“I want to be involved in the best, and only the best. I asked some of the most important and influential people in my life when it comes to business. I know many amazing people who have created multi-millionaire businesses throughout the country and overseas. I reached out to them, and they all gave me feedback. I knew what I wanted to do. I knew I wanted to evolve the company.”

As he takes on this new role, Siv aims to be involved in every Zuney launched in the country and abroad.

As he speaks to TshisaLIVE, he is in his trailer on the set of an upcoming American film, Boys Trip, which makes his endeavours seem even more realistic.

“Being a part of Boy’s Trip has been incredible. I’m working with amazing artists who are doing wonders in the world with huge influence. Working on this American production as one of the leads has been amazing as well. This is my 32nd year in the industry, and all I want to do is make incredible work, see the world and be known for being a talented artist who was amazing to work with.

“Filming in Cape Town is always incredible. We have the best crew, the best talent, and the best location. People who come here never just come once; they come over and over again. But one thing I love is playing lead in an American production at home.”

While Siv might have a lot on his plate, he is showing no signs of stopping any time soon.

He’s got three movies lined up this year, one TV show coming out soon, and three other international movies lined up.

“It’s been an incredible couple of years of acting, and I’m really proud of myself. I wish my mother were here to see it.”

TimesLIVE