‘Youngins’, ‘The Morning After’ and ‘Death of a Whistleblower’ top Safta 19 winners

The 19th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) celebrated the best in the industry in Mzansi, with some actors receiving their first-ever awards.
The two-day award ceremony, previously scheduled for 2025 and postponed to March 15–16, due to changes within the National Film and Video Foundation, made a big comeback at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, bringing out some of Mzansi’s stars dressed to the nines to mark the occasion.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana, who took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her stint in Inimba, stood out during her emotional acceptance speech, with this award being the first she has received.
“To God be all the glory, praise and honour. Thank you for everyone who has supported me. My parents for believing in me. My child, thank you, baby. I know you’re watching from home. Mommy did it! Everything I do, I do for you,” she said.
Popular telenovela Youngins, The Morning After, and Death of a Whistleblower, also shone at the awards with three wins each.
Full list
Best Children’s Programme — Behind the Rainbow
Best Educational Programme — Ingono Yomsamo
Best Factual Programme — Confessions of an Assassin, Why I Killed Chris Hani — an Annika Larsen Special Report
Best Competition Reality Show — Plaasjapie (Seisoen 2)
Best Structured Soapie Reality Show — Young, Famous and African
Best Structured or Docu-Reality Show — Umkhonto Ogwazekhaya
Best Youth Programme — On the Base Roundtable
Best Online Content — Four Walls
Best Lifestyle Programme — Elders: Ligtoringroete
Best Current Affairs Programme — Carte Blanche
Best Made for TV Movie — Mr Easy Loo
Best International Format — Deal or No Deal Celebrity
Best Entertainment Programme — Yash’ingoma S3
Best Variety Show — Unfollowed Season 2
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Comedy — How to Ruin Love Season 1
Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Comedy — the Morning After
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Comedy — How to Ruin Love Season 1
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Comedy — the Morning After
Best Achievement in Editing - TV Comedy — the Morning After
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Comedy — Magda Louw
Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Comedy — Mabaso Family Reunion
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Comedy — Magda Louw
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Drama — Reyka S2
Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Drama — Niggies (Cousins)
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Drama — Catch Me a Killer
Best Achievement in Special Effects (Sfx) in Hair and Make-Up - TV — White Lies
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Drama — White Lies
Best Achievement in Original Music/score - TV Drama — Niggies (Cousins)
Best Achievement in an Original Song - TV Drama— White Lies
Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama — Go!
Best Achievement in Visual Effects(vfx) - TV— Soon Comes Night
Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama — Reyka S2
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama — Law, Love & Betrayal (Llb)
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama — Catch Me a Killer
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling - TV Soap/telenovela — Skemergrond
Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/telenovela — Genesis S1
Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/telenovela — Suidooster
Best Achievement in Editing - Telenovela — Youngins
Best Achievement in Original Music/score - Telenovela — Youngins
Best Achievement in an Original Song - Telenovela — Kelders Van Geheime
Best Achievement in Sound - TV Soap/ Telenovela — Blood Legacy
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela — Inimba
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela — Blood Legacy
Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela — Youngins
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap — Suidooster
Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap — Scandal!
Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling — Feature Film — the Fix
Best Achievement in Costume Design - Feature Film — Just Now Jeffrey
Best Achievement in Production Design - Feature Film — Just Now Jeffrey
Best Achievement in Special Effects (sfx) in Hair and Make—Up Feature Film — the Fix
Best Achievement in Sound Design — Feature Film — the Fix
Best Achievement in Editing - Feature Film — Death of a Whistleblower
Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score — Feature Film — a Kind of Madness
Best Achievement in an Original Song — Feature Film — Sabbatical
Best Achievement in Visual Effects(vfx) - Feature Film — the Fix
Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film — Death of a Whistleblower
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting — Feature Film — a Kind of Madness
Best Student Film — Leapt Niches
Best Animation — Jungle Beat 2 the Past
Actors
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Soap — Vele Manenje (Skeem Saam)
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap — Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane (Scandal!)
Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela — Zenande Mfenyana (Inimba S1)
Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela — Anele Matoti (Gqeberha — the Empire)
Best Actress in a TV Soap — Londeka Sishi (Scandal!)
Best Actor in a TV Soap — Aubrey Poo (Generations: the Legacy)
Best Actress in a Telenovela — Nelisiwe Sibiya (Ithonga)
Best Actor in a Telenovela — Bonko Khoza (Ithonga)
Best TV Soap — Scandal!
Best Telenovela — Youngins
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama — Michelle Botes (Tuiskoms)
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama — Jabulani Mthembu (Catch Me a Killer)
Best Actress in a TV Drama — Gail Mabalane (Unseen — Season 2)
Best Actor in a TV Drama — Frank Opperman (Nêrens, Noord—Kaap Deel 2)
Best TV Drama — Reyka 2
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy — Shoki Mmola (How to Ruin Love Season 1)
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy — Tobie Cronjé (Pronk Primêr)
Best Actress in a TV Comedy — Desire Gardner (Magda Louw Season 2)
Best Actor in a TV Comedy — Hannes Van Wyk (Magda Louw Season 2)
Best TV Comedy — the Morning After
Best Short Film — Why the Cattle Wait
Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film — June Van Merch (Die Kwiksilwers (The Quicksilvers)
Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film — Neels Van Jaarsveld (Snake)
Best Actress in a Feature Film — Sandra Prinsloo (A Kind of Madness)
Best Actor in a Feature Film — Ian Roberts (A Kind of Madness)
Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film — Death of a Whistleblower
Best Feature Film — Death of a Whistleblower
Best Natural History and Environmental Programme — Day of the Dragon
Best TV Presenter (Public Vote) — Fezile Mkhize (Top Travel)
Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela (Public Vote) — Inimba S1
Lifetime Achiever Award — Bobby Heany, Magic Hlatshwayo
Youth Achiever Award — Sandulela Asanda Biyan
Oustanding Provincial Contributor Award — Kraal
Emerging Filmmaker Award— Ntokozo
Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award — Erik Holm
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.