Five minutes with rising gospel star Nqobile Ogle

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Rising star Nqobile Ogle is on a mission to cement her name in the gospel music scene and touch lives with her music.

She first captured the hearts of many through her gospel cover performances on TikTok, where she achieved a following of 98,000, but her ministry goes beyond social media.

Ahead of the release of her debut single Kusenguye uJesu — translating to “It is still Him” — set to be released through Gallo Music on March 27, she speaks to TshisaLIVE about her music journey.

The song speaks to unwavering belief and trust in God. Can you share a bit about your faith journey and how it influences your music?

My faith journey has been deeply influential in shaping my music. Growing up, my relationship with God was the cornerstone of my life, guiding my decisions and offering strength. This spiritual foundation naturally permeates my songwriting and performance, allowing me to convey messages of encouragement, trust and devotion to those who listen.

How does your South African heritage and gospel music background shape the sound and message of this single?

Being South African and having a background steeped in gospel music have profoundly impacted both the sound and message of Kusenguye uJesu. The rich cultural traditions and rhythms of South Africa intertwine with gospel’s soulful expression, creating a unique blend that speaks to community, identity, and spiritual connection.

It’s important for me that this heritage shines through authentically in my work. As I prepare to release my debut album, fans can expect a full-bodied project that expands on the themes introduced in Kusenguye uJesu. The album delves deeper into personal stories, faith reflections and uplifting messages, all woven together with the vibrant sounds characteristic of my roots. Compared to the single, the album offers a broader and richer listening experience that I hope resonates with a wide audience.

Your debut album is just around the corner — what can fans expect from the full project, and how does it compare to the single?

The most exciting part of preparing this debut has been the creative process itself — collaborating with talented musicians, refining each track, and witnessing the vision come to life. It’s been a journey of growth and discovery, and I am thrilled to finally share this body of work with the world.

Through my music, I aspire to inspire hope, encourage faith and provoke thoughtful reflection. I want listeners to walk away feeling strengthened in their beliefs and motivated to face life’s challenges with courage and trust in God’s plan. Reflecting on my career so far, I would describe it as a path marked by perseverance, learning and deepening purpose. From my earliest days in music to now, every step has been guided by a commitment to authenticity and a desire to make a meaningful impact through song.

Thank you for taking the time to read these personal insights. I look forward to sharing the full album soon and hope my music will touch your heart as deeply as it has mine.