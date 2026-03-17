‘I have lost everything’ — Mthokozisi Ndaba faces eviction and divorce woes

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Idols SA season 13 runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba has fallen on hard times and is struggling to make ends meet.

On Monday, Mthokozisi was released on R500 bail from the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court after spending a night behind bars following a physical altercation with his cousin Vukile Jaca, who opened a case against him.

Mthokozisi told TshisaLIVE that while he waits to appear in court again on April 14, he does not want to fight with his family.

“I love my brother; I was just defending myself.”

Mthokozisi’s life has been unravelling since his separation from his wife, actress Nandipha Ndaba (née Sefoloko).

“We were married for eight years; we officialised things five months ago. We’ve got two sons, but since August last year we have been living apart. She went back to live with her parents.”

I’m going through a lot now. I’m going through a divorce from my wife

On February 28, Mthokozisi was kicked out of his flat in Dobsonville Ext-3, Soweto, due to failure to pay rent for three months.

“I was owing them; they had the right to do so; they’re not wrong at all. They did give me notice, but I thought something would come up. Unfortunately, I was wrong.

“I’m going through a lot now. I’m going through a divorce from my wife. It’s been a lot. I got kicked out of the Soweto complex where I was living. I have lost everything. Everything is happening at the same time.”

Mthokozisi has lost weight. He blames it on the stress he’s been dealing with in his life and career.

“When you are alone, it’s hard. When you have issues, speak out. I just want to live a peaceful life. It’s been a lot, and it just pressed me down, and I lost it. It’s too much now. There’s too much going on. There are a lot of people who manage to start over. I will also start over and look to God.”

I don’t blame anyone. I will learn and move on

He’s been living in a shack in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, as he begins to pick up the pieces of his life.

“At least I have a place and I’ll take it from there. I humble myself. I’m sorry to my fans who have been following me and anticipating music from me and honestly loved me; they must please bear with me. I don’t blame anyone. I will learn and move on. I will use the studio I have in my little shack. I will go through this and hold on.”

Mthokozisi has been awaiting payment for gigs he did from December to February. He told TshisaLIVE the promoters have been giving him the run-around.

Attempts to contact E’Socialink Shisa Nyama & Car Wash, an establishment that booked the singer on February 8 and February 14, were made by TshisaLIVE, but they did not answer.

Mr & Miss Face of Lenasia promoter Ryan Kachuwa, who booked Mthokozisi on December 13, said he was not in a position to compensate the artist but would communicate with him despite him having performed two songs.

“Currently I am not financially well, which is why I told him I am still waiting for my other sponsors to come on board. However, when I have money, I will pay him the transportation money.

Mthokozisi said he is now looking to start over.

“I’m not trying to put anyone in a bad light. At the end of the day, each story has two sides. What hurts is that they are hurting small artists. I have fallen on hard times. I accept my mistakes and I don’t blame anyone. I’m now looking to God. I’m not competing with anyone. When life happens, you humble yourself and start again.”