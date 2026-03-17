Jonathan Boynton-Lee explores Mombasa with Zanele Potelwa for ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the hunt for the ultimate island paradise begins and auditions open for the upcoming season of Tropika Island of Treasure, the search for the perfect filming destination is also under way with the premiere of the new companion series Tropika Island Search.

In the series, host Zanele Potelwa travels to seven spectacular island destinations around the world with former celebrity contestants to help identify the perfect location for Season 12.

This week Zanele is joined by Jonathan Boynton-Lee as they jet off to Mombasa, Kenya. Beyond the white sands and turquoise waters, the duo delved into the heart of Swahili culture, exploring why this historic port city is a top contender for the upcoming season. Having experienced the franchise from every angle, first as the authoritative Games Master in season 7 and later as a fierce All-Star contestant, Jonathan brings a seasoned eye to the search.

Jonathan opens up about the layered culture, hidden gems and unforgettable experiences he discovered in Mombasa, while reflecting on his own Tropika Island Of Treasure journey and sharing advice for future contestants.

You visited Mombasa on the search for the next Tropika Island of Treasure location. What surprised you most about the destination?

Honestly, how layered it is. You’ve got African, Arab and Indian influences all woven together, and you feel it everywhere: in the architecture, the music, the food, even the pace of life. Also the heat and humidity humbled me very quickly. I realised within about five minutes that Mombasa operates on a slightly slower, cooler coastal rhythm and once you surrender to that, it’s magic.

Mombasa has an incredible coastline, a vibrant energy, rich history and an incredible culinary and coffee scene. Have you discovered any hidden gems in Mombasa you’d recommend to others?

I loved exploring Old Town. It’s one of those places where you’re constantly stopping to look at something: carved wooden doors, little spice shops, colourful buildings. Fort Jesus is my favourite, mainly because it reminds me of the worlds in my favourite PlayStation game Uncharted 4, but also because it’s built from coral and steeped in centuries of history.

Did you try any local cuisine?

Absolutely. One thing about me: if there’s food, I’m trying it. The coastal cuisine is amazing because there’s a big Swahili influence with lots of coconut, spices and fresh seafood. I had some incredible fish curries.

If you had 24 hours to show a friend around Mombasa, what would you include?

First thing: sunrise walk on the beach. The coastline is beautiful and starting the day with the ocean just puts you in the right mood. Then I’d head to Old Town and Fort Jesus to soak up the history. Lunch would have to be fresh seafood somewhere by the water and the day ends with a sunset sail on the ocean, followed by a swim.

Why do you think it’s important for us as South Africans to explore more of our own continent?

I think sometimes we forget how extraordinary our continent is. People dream about travelling across the world, but some of the most incredible places are right here in Africa. Travelling within Africa also reminds you how connected we are culturally. The music, the food, the warmth of people, it feels both different and familiar at the same time.

Your Tropika Island of Treasure journey was interesting. You were the Games Master on the seventh season and returned as a contestant for the all-stars season. How different was it stepping into the ring and competing in the games rather than holding down the fort?

Completely different. As the Games Master I was standing there with FOMO thinking, “I really want to be a part of that.” Then when you become a contestant you realise those challenges are no joke. Suddenly the pressure is real, the competition is intense, and you’re trying to look calm while your brain is doing a million things at once. So being Games Master was actually so awesome, because I had a front row seat to all the action without the stress of maybe being eliminated.

As a former contestant and Games Master, what tips do you have for those looking to enter the upcoming 12th season?

Be adaptable. You can plan all the strategy you want, but the moment you’re there everything changes. Alliances shift, challenges surprise you, and sometimes survival just means keeping a cool head. Most importantly though, have fun with it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime adventure and one of the most unique experiences you’ll ever have. It was definitely a career highlight for me, both times round.