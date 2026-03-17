LISTEN | Mmeli is rooting for his ‘LOML’ Thandeka to win ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Big Brother Mzansi evictee Mmeli Khumalo says his bond with Thandeka, who many housemates loved to hate, runs deep.

In an interview with Sowetan after his Sunday night eviction, the 27-year-old from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, said he was rooting for his “LOML” (love of my life) to win this season.

“There’s a genuine connection between us. Initially, we agreed not to pursue a relationship, but a few days in, we connected,” he said.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1655996">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

“Outside opinions don’t affect us. It’s a relationship between Thandeka and me, and I trust her. Not only is she beautiful and intelligent, but she’s also a soldier who knows how to handle her own fights.

“She’s helped me face my problems and have uncomfortable conversations instead of running away. I love her caring and loving spirit, even if it’s subtle. Everything feels raw and authentic with her.”

Most viewers have had mixed reviews about their romance, with some deeming Mmeli Thandeka’s “handbag”.

“I don’t know what people are saying about us, whether it’s a strategy or not. For me, it’s a genuine connection, and I plan to pursue it outside the Big Brother house,” he said.

With just one week left before the Season 6 finale, Mmeli and Ashay Sewlall became the last contestants to be evicted, on Sunday night.

Mmeli bowed out after a nine-week run that saw him exceed his own expectations in the competition, especially as a returning contestant who hoped to redeem himself after being on the show three years ago.

Mmeli Khumalo. (Supplied.)

Reflecting on his journey, Mmeli said it was as much about personal growth as it was about the game.

“The Big Brother house has always been about rehabilitation and learning. There was drama, but I observed, stayed calm and focused on my mission. I’m grateful for the second chance and I know it’s shaped me in more ways than one,” he said.

Mmeli plans to stay on fans’ radar: “I want to travel, create content and push it on a crazy scale. SA is a beautiful country and there are places people often overlook. I also started a running club with a friend, called The Rave, helping people focus on health and wellness,” he said.

Ashay celebrated making history as the only housemate to win three consecutive “Head of House” titles.

“I knew towards the end I was going to push for that Head of House because it was a fight for survival. The competitiveness was always in me,” he said.

“Being Head of House was not easy; it’s more than just perks like your own bedroom or snacks. Every loss reflects on you, and it taught me to stay true to myself, even with power in my hands.”

The 24-year-old from Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, also shared a personal moment that defined his time in the house.

Ashay Sewlall. (Supplied)

“When Thandeka was locked outside and everyone else was asleep, I had to do something. It wasn’t because I was Head of House; it was because I’m Ashay and I respect her,” he said.

“After waiting very long for Big Brother to open the doors, I picked her up and put her to bed. That’s just me being me. As for my future, I really want to be in a movie … I want to make people laugh and just be different, to show something new and fresh on TV.”

Sowetan