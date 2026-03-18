Jessica Nkosi reveals baby bump in first ‘new year’ post

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After months of being mum on social media, Jessica Nkosi has finally broken her silence with exciting news of her expanding her family.

Taking to her timeline on Tuesday, the actress shared images from her pregnancy photoshoot with the caption “Happy new year”, which led to celebrities and fans sending her congratulatory messages.

Jessica, who has two children with actor TK Dlamini, first unveiled her pregnancy bump in a now-deleted post shared in December where she posted images of her cradling her growing baby bump with the caption: “Again and again God continues to be so good to us.”

Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Jessica said she’s been enjoying her time out as a mom to two children, doing school drop-offs and being there for every milestone.

“I don’t think motherhood has changed me much. With my first child, I was at work. I gave birth, and in two months I was [back] on set. But with my son I was just like, it would be nice if I was a bit more present, so I intentionally made the decision to not work.

“I left the show I was on [The Queen] to focus on my kids. I had never experienced school drop-offs before. Now it’s something I do on a regular basis. It’s been a year and a half. It’s exciting to get back, but I have also been enjoying being a mom. But I’m an actor, and the bug will always live inside me. I will be back soon.”

Jessica, who tied the knot with TK in 2022, was evasive when asked about her love life.

“I am going to say one line: it’s nice. No elaboration at all. You guys know I’m married, [and] I’m a mother. You know who my husband is ... it’s great. There’s no need. Those who are married know how marriage is.”