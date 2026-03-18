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WATCH | ‘I’m everything but not stupid’: Dingaan Khumalo demands respect for his real name

TshisaLIVE Staff

TshisaLIVE Staff

'Muvhango' actor Dingaan Mokebe (ka Khumalo) has called out fans who refuse to wear a face mask around stars.
Actor Dingaan Khumalo stars in 'Muvhango'. (Instagram/Dingaan Mokebe)

Dingaan Khumalo is fed up with social media users misnaming him.

In a recently shared TikTok post, the actor said he was frustrated by people using a wrong name and demanded respect.

“A lot of my fans are very lovely people. Very respectful, amazing people. We always have fun on TikTok, except for the idiots who call me Mamazala, Muvhango or Moja Love. Let’s not disrespect each other,” he said.

“People who are calling me James I can forgive. At least they are calling me with a character name I play on Muvhango.”

“I’ve got a name. I’m a brother, I’m a father, I’m everything but not stupid.”

@dingaank

♬ original sound - Odwa Mzuzu

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