DBN Gogo sets sights on 24-hour DJ marathon at Truth

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DBN Gogo is gearing up to etch her name in the music record books.

From midnight April 4-5 the amapiano powerhouse will be behind the decks for a 24-hour set at Truth nightclub in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“What inspired me was it being a testament to my craft. To highlight the journey. I think a lot of people know me from the post Covid-19 era where it all started, and where it’s going. I wanted to see how far I can push myself, even with events as a whole since we’ve gotten into doing large-scale events,” she said during a press conference on Friday.

“The main thing for me is to challenge myself. Our attention span is limited recently and I wanted to take it back to listening again. Going back to the focus we’re sharing together. Women can do what they set their minds to.”

DBN Gogo says her fans and event attendees can anticipate her playing all genres under the house music umbrella including deep house, afrotech, gqom and amapiano.

The show will also be streamed live on her YouTube channel.

“It will be a straight 24-hour set. I will have people joining me, I will be there the whole time, probably sitting down sometimes, but I will be there.”

For the past few months, she’s been training in preparation.

“I go between disbelief, shock and excitement. A little bit of fear because I don’t know what the energy is going to look like on the day.”