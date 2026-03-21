IN PICS | MXS Kulture Festival shines despite rain

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Laduma Ngxokolo during his MXS Kulture festival 2026 showing his latest works at Toadbury Hall.

Despite threatening rain and sodden lawns, the fourth annual MXS Kulture Festival went ahead in spirited style yesterday at Toadbury Hall outside Johannesburg, drawing a fashion-forward crowd that refused to let the weather dampen proceedings.

Hosted by Laduma Ngxokolo’s MaXhosa Africa, the event has, in just four years, grown from what Ngxokolo once described as “just an idea” into a firmly established fixture on South Africa’s cultural calendar — a hybrid of fashion showcase, music festival and heritage celebration.

Festival goers wear MaXhosa outfits during the MXS Kulture festival 2026 showing the latest works by Laduma Ngxokolo. (MaXhosa)

Yesterday’s edition stayed true to that formula. Early performances from artists including Yanga Chief and K.O set the tone, before attention shifted to the festival’s centrepiece: the unveiling of MaXhosa Africa’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, Siyi’Kulture.

Presented in the late afternoon, the show blended fashion with choreography, with 20 dancers bringing kinetic energy to the runway. The collection — recently shown in Paris — explored themes of identity, heritage and cultural evolution. Signature MaXhosa patterns were reinterpreted through more structured tailoring and layered textiles, creating what the brand describes as a dialogue between tradition and modern luxury.

Festival goers wear MaXhosa outfits during the MXS Kulture festival 2026 showing the latest works by Laduma Ngxokolo. (MaXhosa)

“Culture is not static — it is lived, evolving,” Ngxokolo has said of the collection, which draws on the generational transmission of music, rhythm and movement. The show also reflected the designer’s broader approach to fashion as a space where cultural boundaries are increasingly fluid.

“Gone are the times where there are concrete lines between cultures,” he said. “Our cultures need to blend.”

The fashion presentation was followed by a packed evening line-up, underscoring the festival’s positioning at the intersection of fashion and popular culture. Performances by Makhadzi, DJ Tira and Kabza De Small, alongside a closing set from DJ Maphorisa, kept the energy high well into the evening.

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha and tv personality, Alphi Mkhwanzi during the MXS Kulture festival 2026 showing the latest works by Laduma Ngxokolo. (MaXhosa)

While intermittent rain earlier in the day raised concerns about turnout, organisers reported strong attendance, with guests arriving in signature MaXhosa knitwear and embracing the festival’s emphasis on cultural expression. The introduction of hospitality packages and curated food experiences also contributed to a more structured, immersive offering.

Ngxokolo has deliberately aligned the festival with Human Rights Day, framing cultural expression as both a right and an economic opportunity.

“Celebrating our culture is a human right,” he said. “We have the opportunity to industrialise and commercialise our culture and take it to the world.”

That ambition was evident in the scale and confidence of Saturday’s event. From its Paris-linked runway to its locally rooted audience, the MXS Kulture Festival continues to position itself not only as a celebration of African creativity, but as a platform for its global relevance.