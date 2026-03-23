Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi celebrate their wedding anniversary

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Kwesta and Yolanda are celebrating seven years of marriage and 16 years of being a couple.

Rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi have marked a milestone in their marriage.

The couple got married in a dreamy white wedding, surrounded by family and friends, in 2019. On Sunday, in a joint Instagram post, the love birds shared snippets from their special day to celebrate seven years of marriage.

Kwesta and Yolanda have been together 16 years and have two daughters, Khai and Kenya.

“Happy seven years of marriage and 16 years of love,” reads the caption.