Liema wins ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 6

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Singer Liema, real name Liyema Pantsi, was crowned the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa season 6 on Sunday.

In addition to the R2m grand prize, Liema won more than R3,000 in cash prizes collected from weekly sponsorship challenges in the house.

Of the total votes cast Liema received 33.84%. Thandeka was voted the season’s runner-up, securing second place with 29.97% votes in a tightly contested finale,

Total votes cast for the top six contestants of 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 6. (Supplied)

This was Liema’s second stint in the competition.

Two weeks ahead of the first finale Liema was evicted from the competition after being given two options: take R250,000 and leave the game, or decline the offer and continue to compete for the R2m prize money.

Liema was instructed to leave the Big Brother house after she opted for the payout.

This season dominated consistently across all social media platforms with more than 5.5-million YouTube views, leading TikTok, Facebook and X and far surpassing previous seasons and setting new benchmarks.

A statement shared with ThisaLIVE, it was revealed the Bazozwa season had surpassed the total performance of season 5 across key digital metrics, including votes, engagement and video views, a clear testament to the show’s growing impact.

“Congratulations to Liema for winning Big Brother Mzansi season 6, officially joining the Big Brother Mzansi winners ‘Hall of Fame’,” said Multichoice director of local entertainment channels Shirley Adonisi.

“To all the housemates, we are proud of how brave they were and showed their authentic selves in front of Mzansi audiences. They shared their beauty with us and for that they are all winners in South Africans’ eyes,”