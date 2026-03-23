POLL | Did Liema have an unfair advantage to win ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ as a returning housemate?

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Thandeka and Liema on stage at the 'Big Brother Mzansi' finale on Sunday night.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 winner Liyema “Liema” Pantsi has ignited a heated debate online after her victory as a returning housemate.

The 24-year-old singer was crowned the winner of Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa on Sunday, walking away with the R2m grand prize.

This was Liema’s second stint in the house. She originally competed in Season 4, where she famously exited the game after accepting a R250,000 buyout offer. This season, her path to the end was bolstered by a stroke of luck when a “spin of the wheel” fast-tracked her straight to the finale.

Liema was not the only familiar face this season. Other returning housemates included Mmeli, Bravo B and Dube.

These contestants were voted back into the house by fans, offering them a rare “second chance” at redemption after failing to secure a win in their previous seasons.

Critics on social media argue that her victory was unfair, claiming that returning housemates benefit from pre-existing fanbases and a deeper understanding of the game’s intricacies compared to newcomers.

On the other hand, many supporters believe Liema’s win was well-earned, pointing to her strategic gameplay.

MultiChoice has formally congratulated Liema on securing the grand prize and extended its gratitude to all the housemates who participated in making the season a success.