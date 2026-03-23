WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi reflects on magical wedding as she marks a year of marriage with hubby

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Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and her husband engineer Luthando Bolowana are marking a milestone in their union.

On March 22 2025, the couple had their white wedding at Belair Pavilion in Paarl in the Western Cape which was a star-studded affair whose guests included Anele Mdoda, AmaQamata, Connie Ferguson, Basetsana Kumalo, among others, and Nomzamo Mbatha, who was the MC.

One of the most romantic viral moments from their wedding day was Zozi singing a song she had written for her husband, alongside singer Muneyi.

Zozibini took to her timeline on Sunday to share glimpses from their special day in celebration of their first anniversary.

“One beautiful year! A million lifetimes to go,” she captioned the post.

When previously recounting her special day, Zozibini told Sunday Times how the rain on the day felt like a blessing.

“I woke up on my white wedding day and it was raining. I was concerned and crying, and he [Luthando] called me to reassure me that everything that happened on the day was meant to happen. As I was driving out of the hotel to the venue, my little sister said the rain was stopping,” she said.

“A magical thing happened when I walked down the aisle, and it stopped raining when we exchanged vows. That’s when the sun came out, and it was such a beautiful thing. That’s my best memory — knowing everything was there for us. The rain was a blessing, and the sun coming out was an even bigger blessing.”

Luthando and Zozi come from the same village, his home just a stone’s throw from hers.

“Our families have always known each other, but strangely we were never in the same spaces. We are both very reserved people, so we were never really outside a lot. Neither of us lived in the village, but we’d come home to it during the holidays. We officially met properly on my 21st birthday, and then we started talking and became friends.”

They began dating in 2016, but it was only a year later that Zozi knew he was the one.

“I like to get to know people slowly. I don’t just jump into things. But as time went by, it became very clear to me that he would definitely be that one person I would take this huge decision with.

“Luthando is my absolute best friend. He is the kindest person I know, and the most consistent. It just felt right. I love kind people and gravitate towards them — those who have the same moral compass as I do.

“He was there after Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, and was always so supportive and sure. He feels sure and safe.

“He lives outside the spotlight and honestly does not want to be centre stage — but he wants it for me. He drove me around to all the Miss South Africa auditions, always making sure I was there on time. He was more than happy just to stand behind me and support me the whole time. I left for New York and stayed there a long time, and he was very secure about that.”

TimesLIVE