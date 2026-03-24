DJ Shimza returns to host new YFM show

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DJ Shimza will host the 'Karma Karma Radio' show at 9-10pm slot on Saturday nights.

DJ Shimza has been unveiled as one of the new faces joining YFM.

This marks a return to the station for Shimza, whose real name is Ashley Raphala, as the DJ and producer used to host YFM’s YTKO slot.

In a statement on Tuesday announcing its new line-up, YFM revealed Shimza is set to take over the 9-10pm slot on Saturday nights hosting the Karma Karma Radio show.

Other fresh voices joining the station include DJ Sliqe and Roiii who have been taking the reins every Sunday evening from 7–10pm as the hosts of The Hip Hop Agenda show.

Munaka will also be stepping in as the new host of The Rizz from 5–6pm to put a spotlight on rising stars and bridge the gap between what’s hot in the streets and what’s next on Y.

Also joining the line-up is Kmass for the weekend 10am-2pm slot.

While most of the shows have received a facelift, others remain the same.

Here’s a look at the new line-up going live from April 1:

Mondays to Fridays

5-9am: The Way Up – Nia Brown and Okay Wasabi

– Nia Brown and Okay Wasabi 9am-12pm: The Glow Up – Karen Mthethwa

– Karen Mthethwa 12-3pm: T he Lunch League – Caddy and Yvette Floss

– Caddy and Yvette Floss 3-6pm: Home Run – Ayanda MVP and Sinaye Kotobe

– Ayanda MVP and Sinaye Kotobe 6-7pm: Happy Hour –Sinaye Kotobe

–Sinaye Kotobe 7-8pm: Club Y (DJs on rotation)

(DJs on rotation) 8-10pm UNCENSORED – Barbara ‘Baxbara’ Moagi and Tulz Madala

– Barbara ‘Baxbara’ Moagi and Tulz Madala 10pm-12am: Savage Nights – Thabo X and Shamiso

Thursdays

10pm-12am: On the Streets with Major Steez

Fridays

8pm-12am: Hype Factory with Hype the Innovator

Saturdays

6-9am: Wake N’ Shake with Sizwe M

with Sizwe M 9-10am: Ready, Set, Hired with Noni Khumalo

with Noni Khumalo 10am-2pm: The Mass Takeover with KMass

with KMass 2-5pm: Supreme Saturdays with Thabo X

with Thabo X 5-6pm: The Rizz – Munaka

– Munaka 6-8pm: All Girls on Deck with DJ Fae Fae

with DJ Fae Fae 9-10pm: Karma Karma Radio with Shimza

Sundays