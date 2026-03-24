DJ Shimza returns to host new YFM show

DJ Shimza has been unveiled as one of the new faces joining YFM.
This marks a return to the station for Shimza, whose real name is Ashley Raphala, as the DJ and producer used to host YFM’s YTKO slot.
In a statement on Tuesday announcing its new line-up, YFM revealed Shimza is set to take over the 9-10pm slot on Saturday nights hosting the Karma Karma Radio show.
Other fresh voices joining the station include DJ Sliqe and Roiii who have been taking the reins every Sunday evening from 7–10pm as the hosts of The Hip Hop Agenda show.
Munaka will also be stepping in as the new host of The Rizz from 5–6pm to put a spotlight on rising stars and bridge the gap between what’s hot in the streets and what’s next on Y.
Also joining the line-up is Kmass for the weekend 10am-2pm slot.
While most of the shows have received a facelift, others remain the same.
Here’s a look at the new line-up going live from April 1:
Mondays to Fridays
- 5-9am: The Way Up – Nia Brown and Okay Wasabi
- 9am-12pm: The Glow Up – Karen Mthethwa
- 12-3pm: The Lunch League – Caddy and Yvette Floss
- 3-6pm: Home Run – Ayanda MVP and Sinaye Kotobe
- 6-7pm: Happy Hour –Sinaye Kotobe
- 7-8pm: Club Y (DJs on rotation)
- 8-10pm UNCENSORED – Barbara ‘Baxbara’ Moagi and Tulz Madala
- 10pm-12am: Savage Nights – Thabo X and Shamiso
Thursdays
- 10pm-12am: On the Streets with Major Steez
Fridays
- 8pm-12am: Hype Factory with Hype the Innovator
Saturdays
- 6-9am: Wake N’ Shake with Sizwe M
- 9-10am: Ready, Set, Hired with Noni Khumalo
- 10am-2pm: The Mass Takeover with KMass
- 2-5pm: Supreme Saturdays with Thabo X
- 5-6pm: The Rizz – Munaka
- 6-8pm: All Girls on Deck with DJ Fae Fae
- 9-10pm: Karma Karma Radio with Shimza
Sundays
- 6-10am: Sunday Feels (Part 1) with Sizwe M
- 10am-2pm: Sunday Feels (Part 2) with KMass
- 2-4pm: The Global Experience with Just Mo
- 4-7pm: Sundaze with Fif_Laaa
- 7-10pm: The Agenda – DJ Sliqe & Roiii
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