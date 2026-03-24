Five minutes with Hurricane Wisdom on his Afrobeats journey

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Rising US rap star Hurricane Wisdom is on a mission to cement his name in the music scene as he takes his music global with the release of his latest single, Living Up, after signing with Gamma Records.

At just 24, Hurricane Wisdom has already made waves in the rap scene with his Billboard 200-charting projects Perfect Storm and Perfect Storm: Sorry 4 The Rain.

With Living Up, he explores a fresh sonic direction, blending his signature melodic rap with buoyant Afrobeats rhythms produced by Nigerian hitmaker Rugged, known for his work with Davido.

The single fuses tropical percussion, log drums, and catchy melodies with Hurricane’s raspy, adaptable vocals.

Hurricane Wisdom spoke to TshisaLIVE about his budding music career.

What inspired you to explore Afrobeats on Living Up, and how did your experience in Nigeria shape the song’s direction?

Being in Nigeria put me in a different headspace. The energy, the people, the music being part of everyday life — it naturally influenced me. I didn’t go there planning to make an Afrobeats track; it just happened.

How did working with Nigerian producer Rugged influence the track’s sound, and were you in the same room creating or working remotely?

It was a bit of both. We weren’t always in the same room, but the process still felt very real. Rugged brought that authentic sound, and I just connected with it in my own way. It came together naturally.

Your music video showcases Lagos and Makoko. What was that experience like?

It was real and eye-opening. Makoko especially — being there gives you a different perspective on life. It grounded me and made the video feel more honest, not just something that looks good.

I want people to enjoy where they are in life. Not everything is perfect, but there’s always something to appreciate. The song is really about living in your moment and recognising your own progress.

How do you see cultural exchange shaping your music and bridging cultural gaps?

It plays a big role. Being around different cultures changes how you create and how you hear music. It pushes you to grow without losing who you are. Music connects people without needing explanation. You can feel it before you even understand it, and that’s what makes it powerful.

How are you connecting with fans across Africa, especially South Africa?

Through the music first. If it’s real, people connect to it no matter where they are. I’m looking at visiting South Africa soon and connecting with artists as well as experiencing the culture.

How do you think Living Up will resonate with South African audiences?

I think people will connect with the energy. It’s simple, it’s honest, and it’s something you can feel.

What’s next for Hurricane Wisdom?

More consistency, more music, and more growth. More releases and more collaborations. I’m just focused on putting the work in. More cultural connections.