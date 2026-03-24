UK rapper Dave brings ‘The Boy Who Played the Harp’ to South Africa

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British rapper and producer Dave will perform at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria on October 3 and Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town on October 6.

British rapper, producer, and songwriter Dave has joined the growing list of global stars flocking to Mzansi for gigs as he gears to debut his critically acclaimed live show The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour to South Africa later this year.

Dave, who is the first and only UK rap artist to debut three consecutive studio albums at No 1 on the UK Albums Chart, will perform at:

the Sunbet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, on October 3; and

the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town, on October 6.

Here’s how you can buy tickets

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in South Africa which runs from Wednesday at 9am until Friday at 8.59am, available with any Mastercard.

World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders receive preferred ticket access to some of the best available tickets from 9am on Friday.

The Big Concerts Fan Club pre-sale begins at 9am on Thursday and runs until 8.59am on Friday. Existing Big Concerts Fan Club members are reminded to keep an eye on their inbox and www.bigconcerts.co.za for more information.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday from www.santandave.com, www.ticketmaster.co.za and www.bigconcerts.co.za.

Fans are strongly advised against purchasing tickets from Viagogo and other secondary sites. These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for commercial purposes.

TimesLIVE