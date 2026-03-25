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Andile Mxakaza on exploring polygamy in series ‘Isithembu sika Msongelwa’

He says the Mzansi Magic show reflects both the beauty and difficulties of polygamy

TshisaLIVE Staff

TshisaLIVE Staff

Isibaya's Fezile, played by Andile Mxakaza, is one of the firm favourites on television.
Actor Andile Mxakaza. (Via Instagram)

Andile Mxakaza has opened up about his role as Msongelwa Shange on hit Mzansi Magic drama series Isithembu sika Msongelwa as it makes its return on April 6.

In the series that gives viewers an unflinching look at polygamy, the formidable trio of wives is portrayed by Nompumelelo Vilakazi (Senzeni), Phumzile Mlangeni (Mam’Zobe) and Thandeka Shangase (Phathekile). The show focuses on how they handle Nosipho Pehlo, who plays the role of Asanda stepping in to disrupt the Msongelwa household.

Andile describes the role as both challenging and deeply personal, highlighting how the series portrays polygamy not just as a lifestyle, but as a complex emotional and spiritual journey.

“The show reflects both the beauty and the difficulties of polygamy. It’s a constant reminder that if you’re not fully committed to that life, the consequences can be overwhelming,” he said.

“Beyond the drama, the series carries a strong message about accountability, respect and the importance of communication in relationships. It explores the consequences of choice, the value of emotional and spiritual alignment and the evolving roles of men and women within traditional structures.”

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