Lerato Modise eyes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela role after ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

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Fans were buzzing when Lerato Modise was announced as one of seven selected ex-housemates from Big Brother Mzansi season 5 invited back for season 6. Alongside Dube, Mmeli, Fahima, Sipha Lee, Bravo B, her return promised high-stakes drama, particularly given her historic rivalry with season 6 winner Liema.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lerato revealed that while she underwent the process of going into the Big Brother house, her doctor advised her to pull out for her wellbeing.

Despite this, the reality TV star assured her followers she will be back on the screens soon.

While undergoing auditions, Lerato said she has her sights set portraying the role of late activist and former first lady Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“Playing Winnie would be an incredible honour for me because she represents strength, resilience and a kind of leadership that was forged in the most difficult circumstances,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“Through my research, I’ve come to deeply understand she wasn’t just standing in the shadow of Nelson Mandela; she was a freedom fighter in her own right, especially during his absence. Her voice, her defiance and her commitment to her beliefs played a huge role in shaping many of the realities we see today, particularly in marginalised communities.

“What draws me to her is how deeply her fight aligns with what I believe in. I come from Thokoza, and I’ve seen firsthand the kind of impact leaders like her have had on communities like mine. There’s a shared sense of purpose in standing up for what matters, even when it’s not easy.

Lerato Modise reading 'Winnie Mandela: A Life' at her home at Randburg, Gauteng. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

“Preparing for a role like this is something I take very seriously. I’m working with an acting coach to build the emotional depth, discipline and understanding required to portray someone of her magnitude. I’m also continuing to study her life — her speeches, her interviews, her energy — so I can capture not only who she was but how she made people feel.”

Apart from her uncanny resemblance to the legend, the venture would be a full circle moment for Lerato. When she was younger she portrayed the same role while growing up in the Free State.

She has been working in the film industry as an executive producer. Her focus is on licensing her current project and getting it in front of the right platforms.

“My experience in reality TV has been a powerful entry point into the film industry. It gave me visibility, but more importantly it gave me access to rooms, conversations and people I wouldn’t have easily reached otherwise.

“As an amateur stepping into the role of an executive producer, I don’t pretend to know everything. Instead I’ve embraced being a student of the craft. I’ve been intentional about shadowing experienced producers and creatives, observing how they make decisions, how they structure projects and how they navigate the creative and business sides of storytelling.”

Life since her stint on Big Brother has never been the same. Having garnered a legion of fans, Lerato said she’s been working hard to leverage on the attention she has by learning more about show business, from branding to partnerships and doing long-term meaningful work.

“The biggest surprise about life after Big Brother has been how quickly everything changes. One moment you’re in a controlled environment and the next you’re navigating real life with a completely new level of visibility. The attention, the expectations and even the opportunities come at you so fast. It’s exciting but also a bit overwhelming if you’re not grounded.

“What also surprised me is how people feel like they know you, even though they’ve only seen a version of you on screen. It made me more intentional about how I show up and how I tell my own story moving forward.”