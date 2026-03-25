LISTEN | ‘Uswidi Wodwa’ hitmaker DJ Boonu has died

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The South African entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Andile Chilli, better known as DJ Boonu, who passed away in the early hours on Wednesday after a short illness.

DJ Boonu made a name for himself as the official DJ for the iconic group Big Nuz, becoming a recognised figure in the country’s music scene.

He rose to wider prominence with his 2017 hit Uswidi Wodwa, a track that cemented his place in South African dance culture and showcased his unique sound and energy behind the decks.

Over the years, DJ Boonu shared stages with some of the country’s biggest names, including DJ Tira and Oskido, further solidifying his presence in the industry and earning respect among his peers.

Beyond the turntables, he also made his mark behind the scenes. Through Swidi Films, DJ Boonu recently celebrated a milestone after winning a South African Music Award for Best Music Video for his work with maskandi star Mthandeni SK featuring MaWhoo on the hit song Gucci.

His contribution to music extended beyond performance and he was part of a new generation shaping the sound and visual identity of South African music.