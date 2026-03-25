‘This world is stupid’: Learnmore Jonasi reacts to $27m suit for viral ‘Nants’ Ingonyama’ joke

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Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, known as Learnmore Jonasi, has reacted to the $27m (about R458.3m) lawsuit instituted by The Lion King composer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake.

Learnmore recently went viral on the ONE45 podcast for his misrepresentation of Nants’ Ingonyama, a famous chant from the song Circle of Life in Disney’s The Lion King movie.

In the podcast, Learnmore claimed Nants’ Ingonyama means “look, there’s a lion”, which led to Lebo expressing his frustration about the disregard of the meaning behind the song.

I’m getting sued for $27m ... I can’t believe I’m being sued for telling a joke. — Learnmore Jonasi, comedian

Taking to social media, Learnmore reacted to the news, claiming he got served during one of his recent performances.

“I’m officially getting sued for telling a joke,” he said. “I’m getting sued for $27m. To make matters worse. I got served the lawsuit while I was performing on stage ... right now I’m looking for a lawyer.”

“I can’t believe I’m being sued for telling a joke. What kind of stupid world are we living in? This world is stupid.”

Previously speaking on the matter on social media, Lebo M said he had attempted to reason with the comedian privately.

“I tried to engage this young man from Zimbabwe. He’s intentionally misusing the global platform by going viral. Intentionally disrespecting and dismissing my explanation to him of the context of Nants’ Ingonyama, which is a cultural heritage and royal statement we made for years in honouring and welcoming a king," Lebo M said.

Tshepo Mboni, appointed spokesperson speaking on behalf of Lebo M, said the legal matter represents a defining stand for African intellectual property, cultural dignity and narrative ownership on the world stage.

“This is not merely a legal matter; it is a cultural correction. Nants’ Ingonyama is not a punchline or a casual reference point for exploitation. It is a sacred royal praise chant rooted in African identity, spirituality and storytelling," Tshepo said.

“We are taking a firm and uncompromising stance against any form of misrepresentation, defamation or unauthorised commercial use that undermines its significance and Lebo M’s legacy.”