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Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert and husband welcome their first child

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert and her husband Enrico Vermaak.
Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert and her husband Enrico Vermaak. (Instagram/ Natasha Joubert)

Congratulations are in order for former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert and her husband Enrico after they welcomed their first child together.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared snippets from the delivery room revealing their baby girl arrived on March 11.

“At 41 weeks & 2 days, 30 hours of labour, she’s finally here. Our greatest, biggest blessing — Klein Vermaakie,” the caption read.

Natasha and Enrico’s love story began nearly a decade ago. They took their relationship to the next level in January 2024, and later tied the knot on March 16.

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