Metro FM rings in 40 years with fresh voices and a new lineup

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As it gears up to celebrate a major milestone, Metro FM is turning up the volume on change. The station has unveiled a refreshed 2026/27 lineup, marking its 40th anniversary in September with a mix of familiar favourites and new talent.

The new schedule, effective from April 1 2026, reflects a careful balance between honouring the station’s legacy and evolving with its audience. Known for shaping South Africa’s urban soundscape, Metro FM is leaning into its roots while introducing fresh energy to keep listeners locked in.

Among the headline additions are Siyabonga Ngwekazi, popularly known as Scoop Makhathini, and Nomuzi Mabena who join the station’s weekend programming. The duo will co-host a lifestyle-driven show with a strong digital edge, bringing together music, culture and conversation for a new generation of listeners.

Moozlie also teams up with Scoop for Lift Off, an urban lifestyle show set to air on Friday and Saturday nights, a slot expected to tap into the pulse of South Africa’s vibrant street culture.

TV personality Lerato Kganyago. (Instagram/Lerato Kganyago)

The station is also investing in rising talent, with Ricardo Genesis joining from Vow FM as part of the next wave of radio voices. He steps into weekend slots previously held by Ismail Abrahams, who exits the station to pursue other media interests.

Strengthening its weekday offering, Mvangeli Nzuza joins the drive-time team to enhance traffic updates, while seasoned broadcaster Paulette Neo Kayise transitions to weekend news duties.

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said the changes are less about reinvention and more about refinement.

“As Metro FM approaches 40 years, our intention is not to change what already works, but to celebrate the journey of the brand with the talent who has helped shape it over the years while making strategic additions that strengthen our offering,” she said.

Metro FM DJ T-bo Touch. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The revamped lineup still features some of the station’s biggest names, including Lerato Kganyago, Thabo Molefe, Luthando Shosha and Somizi Mhlongo, ensuring continuity for loyal listeners.

From Best Mornings to The Touchdown and a refreshed weekend schedule, the station’s programming aims to deliver a seamless blend of music, talk and culture across all dayparts.

With four decades behind it, Metro FM continues to position itself as a powerhouse in South African radio evolving with the times while staying true to the sound that made it a household name.