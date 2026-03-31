DJ Zinhle joins forces with rising stars for new single ‘Ezothando’

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While DJ Zinhle’s personal life has recently had tongues wagging, she’s on a mission to shake things up with the release of her latest single Ezothando.

“I’ve always believed that magic happens when you bring different energies together. With this song, I wanted to create something that feels bigger than just one artist — something that represents a collective of voices and perspectives,” Zinhle told TshisaLIVE.

“Each artist brings their own flavour, and I was very intentional about how they would all fit together. It wasn’t about having many names on a song, it was about building a moment where everyone adds something meaningful to the final product.”

She’s collaborated with seven rising stars —Cebo, Mmata Magic, C Phe SA, Msindo Listo, Thobani White and Nayvee Womculo —through a social media open-verse challenge, which attracted over 2,000 entries from aspiring artists across the country.

“This really showed me how powerful community is. People want to be part of something, they want to contribute and they’re just waiting for the opportunity. Going through all the entries wasn’t easy, but I was very clear on what the song needed. It came down to who connected with the track in an authentic way. When you hear it, you just know — and that’s how we found the right voices.”

Zinhle is no stranger to topping music charts, and she hopes to achieve the same thing with this single.

“You can never fully predict success, but you can be intentional about the feeling you create. For me, a hit is about how a song connects with people — it’s the emotion, the energy and the timing. Of course, hard work, consistency and the right moment all play a role. Sometimes it’s not just about the biggest song, but the right song at the right time that people can truly feel."