Thabo Xaba joins SABC2’s ‘Morning Live’ after eNCA stint

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Media personality Thabo Xaba, popularly known as Thabo X, has bid eNCA farewell after a year to join the Morning Live show on SABC2.

Hailing from Orlando West in Soweto, Thabo has been growing from strength to strength in his career. From commentating on the South African Schools Rowing Union (SASRU) at just 17 to honing his craft at VOWFM and later winning YFM’s Be The Next Presenter search, joining the Morning Live team is a full-circle moment for him.

“I am incredibly proud. I used to literally grow up watching Morning Live on my way to school, bathing in a small blue bath tub in front of the TV every morning. I mean, seeing the late great Vuyo Mbuli and knowing now I get to work with Leanne Manas alongside Sakina Kamwendo and joining as one of the sports anchors of the team gives me chills,” he told TshisaLIVE.

”I had only been at eNCA for a year and a month but they gave me an opportunity because they saw my passion for sport. I had never anchored before in my life but they took a chance on me and I could only be grateful for that always. But this was the time because I had always watched this Morning Live as a young boy from Soweto.”

As he steps into his new role, Thabo said he’s expecting to cover Bafana Bafana, the Springboks and the Proteas.

“I am always excited to learn something new and I’m never afraid to discover sporting codes that are growing and are evolving ... I don’t want to say which personalities I’m excited to cover the most as I am a fan of all of them. I just hope to be the best I can be and probably make them laugh while I’m at it.”