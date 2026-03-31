Tyraqeed grateful after surviving Umlazi car crash

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Tyraqeed is grateful for a second chance at life after surviving a car accident in the early hours of March 26 in Umlazi V Section, near Prince Mshiyeni Hospital, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tyraqeed was travelling with content creator Mbali Wabantu from Johannesburg to Durban for a scheduled engagement when the accident occurred.

About 10 minutes away from their destination, the vehicle they were travelling in apparently suddenly veered out of control and overturned multiple times.

Though the car, a silver Kia Sportage, was wrecked, they left the scene without injury. Emergency response was not required beyond initial assistance at the scene.

A thorough technical assessment of the vehicle will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Shemza Mnyende and members of the community who responded swiftly and offered assistance at the scene. Your support is deeply appreciated,” Tyraqeed said.