Amapiano stars Thatohatsi and Tracy survive car accident

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Thatohatsi and Tracy are in a stable condition after surviving a car accident early on Sunday.

The amapiano stars were travelling with members of their road team, including driver Thabiso, DJ Seun1401 and road manager Senzo.

“We are relieved to share that all individuals are currently in stable condition and receiving the necessary medical attention,” their management said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the swift response from emergency services and the support shown during this time. At this stage, our priority is their health and recovery. We kindly ask for privacy for Thatohatsi and Tracy.”

No further details about the accident were provided.