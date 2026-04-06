‘My heart was ready’ - Dr Tumi on his radio debut

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On the third morning of the Passover, gospel star Tumisang Makweya, popularly known as Dr Tumi, made his debut on Radio 2000.

For the past two decades, the singer has been selling out venues, and topping charts. Now he is beaming with pride as he takes over the airwaves with his new show called The Soul Clinic from 6am - 9am every Sunday.

“If nerves are a three going on stage, this is a four. Maybe because it was my first time. I went through the script over and over again, figuring out what we’re doing on the show,” Dr Tumi told TshisaLIVE.

For the first show, Tony Soglo, who is the business manager for the SABC fortune combo including Radio 2000, spoke on it’s inception and welcoming the singer to the station.

The youth choir of Grace Bible Church, Apostle Joshua Sangweni as well as Bishop Mpendulo Brian Nkambule were also featured, and declared the 3 John 1:2 bible verse upon the show.

It was exciting. You can only plan so much. I don’t think we went according to script today. It just went as it should have and it was good — Tony Soglo

“It was exciting. You can only plan so much. I don’t think we went according to script today. It just went as it should have and it was good.”

A source told TshisaLIVE that it has been a three-year journey to introduce this gospel show on Radio 2000 to bring hope and spirituality to listeners, and Dr Tumi’s name has been at the top of the list of prospective hosts.

“I never thought of going on radio until I got the call. It was a quick ‘yes’ in my head. I then gave them a run for it for a couple of weeks. But in principle, we agreed much earlier,” he said jokingly.

“I knew instantly that this is what God wants me to do. I also felt led that this is what I should do. I think my heart was ready for it before I even knew it.”

While Dr Tumi is still in high demand for bookings, he said he is determined to make his radio show work and use the platform to pass the baton for rising gospel stars.

“This means 9am I must just come dressed for church, shoot straight to events. There will be days where I will be in studio and days where I won’t be in studio because I will be traveling. I do travel a lot out of the country or out of town, but we will find a way.”

TimesLIVE