‘Deeply disappointing’: Dineo Moloisane rejects Londie London’s apology after insult

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Social media star Dineo Moloisane is not letting Londie London off the hook for hurling insults at her.

In a recent Podcast and Chill episode, Londie was compared with Dineo, which prompted her to lash out saying: ”Do I have horse teeth? Do I have a horse face? Do I need a man to trend?”

After facing backlash and being referred to as a bully, Londie issued an apology to Dineo.

“I made some mean comments about someone’s appearance — Dineo — and I’d like to apologise to Dineo and everyone that I disappointed. I was never supposed to make those comments about someone’s appearance. It’s out of character for me,” Londie said in a deleted Instagram post.

Despite the apology, Dineo took to her timeline to express her disappointment in her statements.

“This is not out of character for Londie London, as similar behaviour has been demonstrated previously. It is therefore deeply disappointing, yet unsurprising, that the apology lacks genuine accountability.

“Furthermore, Londie London failed to issue this apology on the same platform where the initial derogatory remarks against Ms Dineo Moloisane were made. This raises serious questions about the sincerity and intent behind the statement.”

She later responded in a YouTube video where she claimed that Londie is dating her ex-boyfriend and called her a disgrace.

TimesLIVE