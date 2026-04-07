‘I don’t have anything to hide’ — Scooby Nero on viral RDP rent collection claims

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Nigerian rapper Scooby Nero has apologised for claiming he owns RDP homes in South Africa.

Scooby Mero, real name Chibuzor Nwankwo, sparked outrage after he shared a video saying he was collecting rent from tenants of RDP houses he allegedly owns in Johannesburg.

Following the backlash, Scooby Nero apologised saying the post was inspired by a post made by Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene about people paying rent to Nigerians.

“I want to give a big apology to South Africans because I never knew that it was going to blow out of proportion. It’s a trolling thing. What I do is troll, they troll me back, that’s what I do for the longest time and I noticed this thing from September 25 when I started collecting money from Facebook,” he said.

“I think I blew this thing out of proportion. I shouldn’t have done that. That’s not an excuse ... I was just trolling guys. I was going to do that then go to Sandton and say I bought Sandton.

“I’m really sorry South Africa. I didn’t mean it that way ... I don’t have anything to hide.”

The Gauteng department of human settlements has lodged an investigation into the matter.

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