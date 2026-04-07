Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka to host Metro FM Awards

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Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka will host the 2026 Metro FM Awards for the first time in Durban.

As fans count down to the 2026 Metro FM Awards, Lerato Kganyago and Lawrence Maleka have been announced as this year’s hosts.

For the past three years, the award ceremony had been held at the Mbombela Stadium; now, for the first time, on April 25, the event will be taking place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“We can’t wait to see each and every person there that’s been supporting Metro FM. We can’t wait to deliver a fantastic show and really give them what they need and what they deserve,” Lerato said during an interview on Expresso.

Lawrence, who is one of the most sought-after hosts in Mzansi, said with this being his first attendance of the Metro Awards, he’ll be arriving a week before to immerse himself in the culture and prepare for the show.

“These are my first Metros; I’m equally excited and nervous. We want to get everything right,” he said.

“There are some things we have up our sleeves.”

TimesLIVE