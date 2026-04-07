Rising star Tobza Tee’s ‘Mshana Ka-Aunt’ sets the tone for her upcoming EP

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Rising star Tobza Tee, real name Thobekile Njapha, is on a mission to leave her mark on the music scene with the release of her single Mshana Ka-Aunt ahead of the launch of her EP.

Her single draws from real-life township experiences and everyday situations people can easily relate to.

“It’s about those familiar social dynamics we all see around us, told in a fun and catchy way. I wanted something that feels real but still makes people dance and smile,” she told TshisaLIVE.

From humble beginnings, working as a technician at a car dealership, to building her name in both music and event hosting.

Describing her rise in the industry, Tobza Tee calls it “a journey of passion, patience, and pushing through challenges”.

“Music is my heart. The passion I show is undeniable, both on stage or in studio, and soon people will know that I am a force to be reckoned with.”

While in studio working on her EP, Tobza said she would like to get into the studio with some of the biggest names in the KZN music scene who have paved the path for rising stars like her.

“I would love to work with DJ Tira, Tipcee and Babes Wodumo as well. They are among the women from KZN who have been able to build from the ground up.”

TimesLIVE