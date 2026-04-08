Five minutes with Crypto SA on his budding music career

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Rising star Crypto SA, whose real name is Refiloe Setlaba, is on a mission to cement his name in the music scene.

From performing on national TV, including e.tv’s former hip-hop show Shiz Niz, to having his latest single Umhlaba climb to No 3 on Amajuba FM’s top 10 for three weeks, Crypto SA is aiming for greater heights.

“Sharing stages with artists like Vukani from Skomplazi and Khuli from Scandal was powerful, but my favourite moment was performing on Shiz Niz. Being on national TV gave me a platform to showcase my art to the whole country — it felt like validation of years of hard work,” he said.

“Now each EP I release reflects a stage in my evolution as an artist.”

Crypto SA spoke to TshisaLIVE about his budding music career.

What drew you to poetry initially, and how did it shape your approach to music?

Poetry was my first love. It gave me the ability to express emotions and tell stories with rhythm and depth. That foundation shaped how I approach music today — every verse I write is rooted in storytelling, honesty and lyrical craft.

How did hip-hop become a big part of your life, and which artists have had the most impact on your style?

Hip-hop became a bigger part of my life because it allowed me to merge poetry with rhythm and energy. Artists like Tupac, Lil Wayne, Nas and Eminem taught me about raw emotion, wordplay and resilience. Locally, ProVerb, Zola7 and ProKid showed me how to make hip-hop authentic to South African experiences. Their influence pushed me to create music that’s both lyrical and relatable.

Even though hip-hop is my core, I listen to Afropop and maskandi a lot. These genres bring melody, cultural richness and storytelling that I weave into my own sound. They remind me of home and help me keep my music grounded in African identity.

Your song Umhlaba made waves on Amajuba FM, reaching No 3 on their top 10. What is it like hearing your music played on radio stations?

Hearing Umhlaba on radio stations like Newcastle, Motsweding FM, Amajuba FM and Ugu FM was surreal. When it charted at No 3 for three weeks, it felt like the world was finally listening. That kind of recognition motivates me to keep pushing boundaries.

What’s next for you musically? Any new projects or collaborations on the horizon?

I’m currently working on new music, including collaborations with Ofishabakhulu. I also hope to work with a legend like Oskido — his influence on South African music is unmatched and collaborating with him would be a dream come true.

My next chapter is about blending my hip-hop roots with broader African sounds to reach even more people.