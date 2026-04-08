‘I survived being in an abusive marriage’: Jelly Babie draws concerns with cryptic posts

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Jelly Babie opens up about her experience in an abusive marriage.

Concerns for Bacardi star Jelly Babie are mounting on the social media timeline after she revealed she allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of her partner.

When prompting her followers to ask her questions via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Jelly Babie, real name Karabo Khakhu, was asked to describe her marriage life and responded, saying, “Yoh! I wish I never got married.

I survived being in an abusive marriage at a young age but I don’t think I will ever recover — Jelly Babie, real name Karabo Khakhu

“I survived being in an abusive marriage at a young age but I don’t think I will ever recover,” she wrote, sharing graphic images of bloody scars on her legs.

Jelly Babie went on to post images of herself on a hospital bed, as well as a screenshot of what seems to be her bank account and the past transactions she made to her former partner.

Jelly Babie's Instagram story post. (Instagram/Jelly )

“I tried killing myself many times but God is always next to me,” she wrote.

“He manipulated me and told me I can’t save money. I spend a lot; I just send him my gigs money to have a better future and I did send him all my money for two years.”

On September 2024 the Bacardi star from Pretoria shot up trends lists after she shared a picture of her in traditional wedding regalia and a shawl bearing the words “Becoming Mrs S”.

She has since been donning a diamond ring on her ring finger, however, she has remained mum about the relationship.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Jelly Babie for comment, but she had not responded at the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE